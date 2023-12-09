Aspen Grove Capital LLC Buys 278 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Accenture by 12.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.26.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $337.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.78. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $339.46. The stock has a market cap of $211.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

