Aspen Grove Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 29.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Shares of CCI opened at $116.07 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $153.98. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

