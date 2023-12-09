Aspen Grove Capital LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average is $43.04. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

