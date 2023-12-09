Aspen Grove Capital LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in PepsiCo by 139.6% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 302,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,071,000 after purchasing an additional 176,389 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.0% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $165.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.19 and a 200-day moving average of $176.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Argus dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.