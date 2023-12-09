Aspen Grove Capital LLC Has $899,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295,255 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,663,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

