Aspen Grove Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 3.7% of Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $165.40 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $167.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.51 and its 200-day moving average is $160.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

