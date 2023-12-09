Aspen Grove Capital LLC Purchases 6,412 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 59.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,211 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.6% of Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ META opened at $332.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.46 and a twelve month high of $342.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.37 and a 200 day moving average of $301.96.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total value of $8,909,382.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,816,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,362 shares of company stock valued at $133,321,007 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

