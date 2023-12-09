Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $207.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZPN. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $198.99 on Friday. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $161.32 and a 52 week high of $247.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of -98.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.96.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.23). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Aspen Technology by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

