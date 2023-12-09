ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.13

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.13 and last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 54869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) to SEK 230 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 15.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.1084 dividend. This is a positive change from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

