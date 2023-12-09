Aurora Investment Counsel Decreases Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,024 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,316,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $684,274,000 after purchasing an additional 105,226 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,118,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $605,762,000 after purchasing an additional 111,296 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,951,000 after purchasing an additional 91,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in IDACORP by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after purchasing an additional 221,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $157,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IDA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDACORP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.25.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $143,608.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IDA opened at $99.67 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.10 and a 12 month high of $112.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.43 and a 200-day moving average of $99.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.57.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $510.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.12 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 9.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 61.94%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

