Aurora Investment Counsel Has $960,000 Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AYI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of AYI opened at $188.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.73. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.30 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.24. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Further Reading

