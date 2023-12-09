Aurora Investment Counsel Makes New $850,000 Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Humana by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Humana by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.28.
Humana Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $481.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $546.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.
Humana Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.
Humana Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
