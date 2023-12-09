Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the quarter. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 140.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14,961.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $148,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $148,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $553,215.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $1,271,885. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $33.68.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.