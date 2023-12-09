AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

AXIS Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 22 years. AXIS Capital has a payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AXIS Capital to earn $9.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Shares of AXS opened at $55.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 177.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

