Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Badger Meter from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.67.

Badger Meter Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BMI opened at $150.72 on Wednesday. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $103.93 and a 12-month high of $170.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.46.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.06 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,681,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $322,037,000 after acquiring an additional 52,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,097,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $193,750,000 after acquiring an additional 26,896 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 4.3% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,045,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Badger Meter by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,367,000 after purchasing an additional 80,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading

