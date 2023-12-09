Bank of America Increases International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $170.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.00.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $161.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.94 and its 200 day moving average is $142.28. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $162.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13,609.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,897 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

