Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.22 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.22 ($0.10). Approximately 38,058 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 733,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.57 ($0.11).

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £85.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.03.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.