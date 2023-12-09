Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given a C$60.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$60.00 target price on Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNS. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$64.77.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$60.90 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$55.20 and a 52-week high of C$74.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.80.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.6304348 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 73.36%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

