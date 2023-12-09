Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Shares Up 4%

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.78. 591 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

