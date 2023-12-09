Berkley W R Corp Acquires 233,480 Shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,480 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 4.66% of Magnum Opus Acquisition worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition by 61.8% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnum Opus Acquisition alerts:

Magnum Opus Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE OPA opened at $10.74 on Friday. Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57. The company has a market cap of $124.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.01.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Company Profile

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnum Opus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnum Opus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.