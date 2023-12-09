Berkley W R Corp Acquires 636,537 Shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR)

Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Free Report) by 2,015.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 668,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636,537 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned 4.61% of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 325.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 986,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after buying an additional 755,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $5,290,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 488,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,068 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 450,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 115,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 449,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AFAR opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring technology companies with Web 3.0, blockchain, cryptocurrency, digital ledger, e-gaming, and other new financial technology and services application in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

