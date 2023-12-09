Berkley W R Corp Boosts Holdings in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Free Report) by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,734,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233,399 shares during the quarter. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I makes up approximately 1.1% of Berkley W R Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.06% of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I worth $18,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 873.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 104.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the fourth quarter worth $439,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jaguar Global Growth Co. I alerts:

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Down 76.0 %

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.