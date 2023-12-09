Berkley W R Corp Sells 75,962 Shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS)

Berkley W R Corp decreased its position in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,962 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition were worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGSS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 93.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 139,841 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 46,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 428.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 401,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 325,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

PGSS stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.84. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Company Profile

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the transportation sector.

