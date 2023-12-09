Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. Purchases 29,000 Shares

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $463,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,790,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,617,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 2.1 %

BSM stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.97. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $18.55.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.23 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 71.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.65%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Bank increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 24,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 21.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

