Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $112.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.54. The firm has a market cap of $79.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $117.29.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,430.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

