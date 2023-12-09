Blackstone Loan Financing (LON:BGLF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.57 ($0.01). Approximately 824,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 434,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

Blackstone Loan Financing Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 439.38, a current ratio of 439.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.61.

Blackstone Loan Financing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Blackstone Loan Financing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90,000.00%.

About Blackstone Loan Financing

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd is an internally managed investment fund. it invests in floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through CLO Securities. Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Jersey, Channel Islands.

