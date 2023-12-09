Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CEO Katharine A. Keenan Sells 1,159 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $26,123.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BXMT opened at $21.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.40. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $24.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 217.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BXMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. CCLA Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 699.2% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,310,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,504 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,968.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,187,000 after acquiring an additional 909,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $18,001,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 308.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 863,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 100.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,649,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,437,000 after purchasing an additional 826,294 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

