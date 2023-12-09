Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Shares Acquired by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Free Report) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,176,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,639 shares during the period. Blue Ocean Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.7% of Berkley W R Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.06% of Blue Ocean Acquisition worth $12,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,465,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,177,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,061,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,689,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOCN opened at $10.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $11.41.

About Blue Ocean Acquisition

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

