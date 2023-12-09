BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Stake Decreased by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lessened its holdings in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 50.2% during the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 900,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,197,000 after buying an additional 300,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,883,000 after acquiring an additional 38,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 10.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,268,000 after acquiring an additional 48,402 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Price Performance

NYSE BXC opened at $94.00 on Friday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.80 and a 12 month high of $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $809.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.60 million. BlueLinx had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

BlueLinx Profile

(Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Stories

