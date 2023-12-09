Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) dropped 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 70,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 64,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Bluestone Resources from C$1.00 to C$0.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Bluestone Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Trading Down 9.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$30.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.32.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Bluestone Resources Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Bluestone Resources

(Get Free Report)

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.