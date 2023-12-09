BMO Capital Markets Boosts Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target to $11.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HPP. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.25 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.84.

Shares of HPP opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.23. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $231.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.37 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 76.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 24,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

