Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.05% of Booking worth $49,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 433.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 111.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 19 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,175.00, for a total value of $196,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,709 shares of company stock valued at $14,431,194 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,275.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,907.38 and a 1-year high of $3,277.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,015.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,941.69.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $53.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

