Brokerages Set GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Target Price at $101.91

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.91.

Several research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $323,455.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,712,494.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,992 shares of company stock valued at $11,740,460. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GDDY opened at $104.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.51. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $105.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 1.04.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

