Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BRO. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $74.15 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $75.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.05.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

