Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Acquired by Appian Way Asset Management LP

Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,654 shares during the quarter. Cabot accounts for approximately 11.3% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Appian Way Asset Management LP owned 0.84% of Cabot worth $31,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 26.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 33.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Stock Performance

NYSE CBT opened at $77.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.98. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.73 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.48 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Cabot from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

About Cabot

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

