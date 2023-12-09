Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,967 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75,800 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $39,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 17.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 100.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDNS opened at $259.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.88 and a 1-year high of $279.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.83.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $661,533.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,665,958.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,118. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

