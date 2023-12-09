Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 18th

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHY opened at $11.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after purchasing an additional 287,451 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,987,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,022,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,082,000 after buying an additional 49,433 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 1,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 40,483 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

