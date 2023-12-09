Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 18th

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

CHY opened at $11.31 on Friday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $12.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 325.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,859 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.