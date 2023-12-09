Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 18th

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
CHY opened at $11.31 on Friday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $12.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
