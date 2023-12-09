Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHI)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of CHI stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,417,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 26,529 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,389,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,176,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 26,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,078,000 after acquiring an additional 29,175 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

