Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHI)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of CHI stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.59.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
