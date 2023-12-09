Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ CGO opened at $9.02 on Friday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

In other news, Director John E. Neal sold 7,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $57,867.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 48,049 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 15.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 50,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

