Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

CPZ stock opened at 14.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of 14.25 and a 200 day moving average of 14.91. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 13.17 and a twelve month high of 17.35.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1,000.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the second quarter worth $104,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the third quarter valued at $150,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

