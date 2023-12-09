Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ CSQ opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $15.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSQ. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 39.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth $127,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $158,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

