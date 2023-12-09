CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of CRGX stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. CARGO Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $17.29.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,912,835 shares in the company, valued at $43,692,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

