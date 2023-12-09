Carronade Capital Management LP Has $14.95 Million Stock Position in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW)

Carronade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,481,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Hertz Global accounts for about 3.6% of Carronade Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Carronade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hertz Global were worth $14,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Hertz Global by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 3,290,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,154 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,270,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Hertz Global by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 1,056,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after acquiring an additional 52,608 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of Hertz Global by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 700,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 41,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venator Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hertz Global by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Venator Management LLC now owns 224,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

Hertz Global Stock Up 1.0 %

HTZWW stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68.

