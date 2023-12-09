Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Trading Up 27.7%

Shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Free Report) were up 27.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.90. Approximately 356 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05.

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 30 September 2023, the property value totalled approximately SEK 168 billion, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions.

