Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Central Garden & Pet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.60. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,748.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,254,000 after acquiring an additional 72,345 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,174,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,734,000 after acquiring an additional 208,945 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,687,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,003,000 after acquiring an additional 88,951 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,738,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,378,000 after buying an additional 95,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,179,000 after buying an additional 31,135 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

