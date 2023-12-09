Chartist Inc. CA Raises Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Chartist Inc. CA grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,897 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up about 19.5% of Chartist Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $36,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,736,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,322,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,761,000 after acquiring an additional 123,207 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,010,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 899,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,594,000 after acquiring an additional 84,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 590,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.17 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

