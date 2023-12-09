Chartist Inc. CA Trims Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Chartist Inc. CA trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF makes up 0.6% of Chartist Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Chartist Inc. CA owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,580,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,675,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

XHB stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

