Chiliz (CHZ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $132.23 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. Chiliz has a total market cap of $709.14 million and approximately $132.23 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0926 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges.

Chiliz was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,655,073,480 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

