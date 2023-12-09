Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $987,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $79.34 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

